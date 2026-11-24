Light & Joy: Carols for All - Dec. 13
Light & Joy: Carols for All - Dec. 13
In the darkness at the ending of the year, there will be light and joy - and carols for all!
"Carols for All" will feature seasonal music from a variety of cultural traditions including Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Pagan, and secular works. You might even get to "jingle" a few bells along with us!
Join CU Sings: People's Chorus for a musical celebration of the season, accompanied by:
The Unitarian Universalist Church CrUUners
Sycamore Brass Ensemble with Guest Percussionists
Special Appearances by Community Leaders
Wesley United Methodist Church
$0-$20
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
CU Sings
admin@cusings.org
Wesley United Methodist Church
1203 W Greent STUrbana, Illinois 61801