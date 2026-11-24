In the darkness at the ending of the year, there will be light and joy - and carols for all!

"Carols for All" will feature seasonal music from a variety of cultural traditions including Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Pagan, and secular works. You might even get to "jingle" a few bells along with us!

Join CU Sings: People's Chorus for a musical celebration of the season, accompanied by:

The Unitarian Universalist Church CrUUners

Sycamore Brass Ensemble with Guest Percussionists

Special Appearances by Community Leaders