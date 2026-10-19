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Job Macabre: More Funeral Home Shenanigans - Nov. 7

Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library logo

Job Macabre: More Funeral Home Shenanigans - Nov. 7

Join the Lincoln Library Investigations Unit as we present a round-up of this year's most disturbing, dastardly, and downright unbelievable deeds from the funeral industry. We're still wondering why dealing with the dearly departed draws so many devious and duplicitous individuals. The world may never know!

Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
326 S 7th Street
Springfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com
https://www.lincolnlibrary.info/