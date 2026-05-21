Inside "In C" Performance - May 3
Inside "In C" Performance - May 3
You'll be inside the music when twenty-one performers ring the UIS Colonnade, surrounding the audience, as we present Terry Riley's experimental masterwork "In C". While fully notated, "In C" is never trhe same twice. You'll be encouraged to shape your own unforgettable experience by moving throughout the space.
UIS Colonnade, center of the UIS campus
01:00 PM - 02:15 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026
Event Supported By
New Music Springfield/UIS Music Program
217-206-6240
music@uis.edu
UIS Colonnade, center of the UIS campus
One University PlazaSpringfield, Illinois 62703m
217-206-6240
music@uis.edu