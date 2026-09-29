Inaugural Flute Day - Oct. 10

We’re so excited to announce our Inaugural Flute Day!!!

Hosted by the Bloomington-Normal Flute Club

Sponsored in part by The Music Shoppe, Inc.

Saturday, October 10th, 8:30am-6pm

St. Luke’s Union Church

2101 E. Washington St. Bloomington, IL

Featuring Dr. Kyle Dzapo, Sue Gillio, Rachel Bailey, & Anne Badger

~ Masterclass

~ Technique classes

~ Flute choir reading session

~ Emergency Repair Tips for Flutists and Teachers

~ Flute exhibits

~ Faculty & student recital

All ages and ability levels welcome!

Registration Fees

Ticket fee for the day - $45 (includes Faculty and Student Recital)

Optional Jimmy John’s lunch (includes sandwich & chips) - Additional $10

Faculty & Student Recital at 5pm (non flute-day participant entry fee) - $10

For questions, please contact Rachel Bailey, flute instructor at The Music Shoppe:

rachelbailey.flute@gmail.com

815.916.5355

