Inaugural Flute Day - Oct. 10
Inaugural Flute Day - Oct. 10
We’re so excited to announce our Inaugural Flute Day!!!
Hosted by the Bloomington-Normal Flute Club
Sponsored in part by The Music Shoppe, Inc.
Saturday, October 10th, 8:30am-6pm
St. Luke’s Union Church
2101 E. Washington St. Bloomington, IL
Featuring Dr. Kyle Dzapo, Sue Gillio, Rachel Bailey, & Anne Badger
~ Masterclass
~ Technique classes
~ Flute choir reading session
~ Emergency Repair Tips for Flutists and Teachers
~ Flute exhibits
~ Faculty & student recital
All ages and ability levels welcome!
Registration Fees
Ticket fee for the day - $45 (includes Faculty and Student Recital)
Optional Jimmy John’s lunch (includes sandwich & chips) - Additional $10
Faculty & Student Recital at 5pm (non flute-day participant entry fee) - $10
For questions, please contact Rachel Bailey, flute instructor at The Music Shoppe:
rachelbailey.flute@gmail.com
815.916.5355