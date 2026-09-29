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Inaugural Flute Day - Oct. 10

Inaugural Flute Day - Oct. 10

We’re so excited to announce our Inaugural Flute Day!!!
Hosted by the Bloomington-Normal Flute Club
Sponsored in part by The Music Shoppe, Inc.
Saturday, October 10th, 8:30am-6pm
St. Luke’s Union Church
2101 E. Washington St. Bloomington, IL

Featuring Dr. Kyle Dzapo, Sue Gillio, Rachel Bailey, & Anne Badger

~ Masterclass
~ Technique classes
~ Flute choir reading session
~ Emergency Repair Tips for Flutists and Teachers
~ Flute exhibits
~ Faculty & student recital

All ages and ability levels welcome!

Registration Fees
Ticket fee for the day - $45 (includes Faculty and Student Recital)
Optional Jimmy John’s lunch (includes sandwich & chips) - Additional $10
Faculty & Student Recital at 5pm (non flute-day participant entry fee) - $10

For questions, please contact Rachel Bailey, flute instructor at The Music Shoppe:
rachelbailey.flute@gmail.com
815.916.5355

St. Luke's Union Church
$45-$55
08:30 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bloomington-Normal Flute Club
815-916-5355
rachelbailey.flute@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/blonofluteclub

Artist Group Info

Rachel Bailey
https://www.facebook.com/rachelbailey.flute
St. Luke's Union Church
2101 E. Washington St.
Bloomington, Illinois 61701