Illinois State Fair Battery Take-Back - Aug. 14-15 & 21

Woodsy Owl is headed to the Illinois State Fair for a multi-day event series in partnership with the National Waste & Recycling Foundation and the U.S. Forest Service! Stop by for a family-friendly battery safety experience with Woodsy’s Airstream, kids’ activities, giveaways, and simple tips to help keep our communities safe from battery fires.

🗓️ Booth & Airstream: Friday, August 14th - Saturday, August 15th

🕐 10 AM - 6 PM CT

📍 Illinois State Fairgrounds, The Fire Museum

🗓️ Battery Take-Back Event: Friday, August 21st

🕐 10 AM - 6 PM CT

📍 Illinois State Fairgrounds, The Shed

About the Events

- Free with admittance to the Illinois State Fair and open to all ages

- Tour Woodsy Owl’s retro Airstream from August 14-15th

- Drop off your used batteries on August 21st

- Snap photos with Woodsy Owl on all three days!

- Learn how to safely store and dispose of used batteries

- Grab some Woodsy Owl coloring pages and activity books

Every year, thousands of fires caused by batteries happen in the home, at offices, and at recycling centers. When thrown away, the batteries in old holiday decorations, tools, phones, and so much more can easily spark, igniting dangerous fires that are incredibly difficult to extinguish. You have the power to stop them.

