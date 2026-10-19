Illinois Libraries Present: Words, Power, and Community: Dr. Eve L. Ewing - Nov. 12

Engage in an important and thoughtful VIRTUAL conversation with Dr. Eve L. Ewing, acclaimed author, educator, poet, and cultural organizer whose work explores race, education, identity, and community. Through writing that blends scholarship, storytelling, and activism, Dr. Ewing has become one of today’s most influential public voices on culture and education.

Explore the power of language and storytelling as Dr. Ewing reflects on how words shape public memory, challenge systems of inequality, and help communities imagine new futures. From classrooms and libraries to poetry and popular culture, this conversation will consider the many ways stories influence how we see ourselves and one another.

Perfect for librarians, educators, students, writers, and readers alike, this event invites attendees to think critically about the role of literature, learning, and community in times of change. Whether you are familiar with Dr. Ewing’s work or discovering it for the first time, this conversation promises insight, inspiration, and meaningful discussion.

Moderator

Brandis Friedman will moderate the event. Friedman is a writer and anchor for WTTW’s Chicago Tonight and Chicago Tonight: Black Voices, and also serves as a champion for libraries.

For questions about this event, please read the Patron FAQs from the Illinois Library Association.