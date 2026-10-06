Illinois in the Revolutionary War - Oct. 12

Tom Emery, author of book Illinois in the Revolutionary War will provide narrative on the dominant figure in the war in Illinois, George Rogers Clark, and his daring capture of Kaskaskia and the 1780 expedition that carried all the way to the present-day Quad Cities, as well as clashes at St. Louis and present-day Michigan that affected Illinois. The legacy of the war in Illinois, including the celebrated visit of the heroic Marquis de Lafayette to Illinois, the many place names for Revolutionary figures in the state, and the hundreds of Revolutionary veterans buried in Illinois, will also be detailed.