House in the Field - July 18

Join Field House Productions for an unforgettable day of soulful Chicago-style house music, dancing, and community at Duncan Park.

Field House Productions invites you to an afternoon of Soulful House in the Park!

Join them Saturday, July 18, from 12 PM to 8 PM at Duncan Park in Springfield, Illinois, for a day filled with uplifting music, positive energy, and the spirit of house. This is more than an event—it's a gathering of friends, family, dancers, and music lovers coming together to celebrate the sounds that move our souls.

Expect a soundtrack of soulful, deep, classic, and Chicago-style house music curated by talented DJs who understand the culture and the legacy of house. Whether you're stepping, dancing, vibing in your lawn chair, or simply enjoying the atmosphere, there's a place for everyone.

Bring your lawn chairs, tents, coolers, and good vibes as we create an unforgettable summer experience built on music, love, and community.