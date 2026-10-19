History in Film - Nov. 18
History in Film - Nov. 18
Enjoy a movie with digital surround sound at the Lincoln Library.
Join the Sangamon Valley Collection and the State Historic Sites of Springfield for a showing of the film about Muppets and a famous Christmas tale. As a bonus, will share some Springfield Christmas history.
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Lanamf1979@yahoo.com
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
326 S 7th StreetSpringfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com