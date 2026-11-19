Hip Hop traces its origins to street parties in the Bronx of New York City in the early 1970s, gradually becoming a cultural force by the 1990s. In the last few decades, the musical genre has garnered serious attention in the academic world. At the forefront of the academic discussion is a former Springfield Public Schools teacher and University of Illinois-Springfield graduate.

You’re invited to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum as Dr. A.D. Carson reads from his new book, Being Dope: Hip Hop & Theory through Mixtape Memoir, published in 2026 by Oxford University Press and learn how a rap album he created served as his doctoral dissertation to earn a Ph.D. Years later, he published the first rap album ever peer-reviewed for release by an academic publisher.

This special program happens Thursday evening, December 10, 2026, in the ALPLM Union Theater. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. This program is free to attend but advanced registration is required. A book signing will follow the program. You’ll have the opportunity to purchase a copy of the book that evening or in advance when you register for the program.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Dr. Carson, an Associate Professor of Hip-Hop and the founding director of the Rap Lab at the University of Virginia, is a leading voice at the intersections of hip hop, scholarship, and popular culture. Being Dope tracks Carson’s professional career, defying tradition and redefining academic research. Carson’s doctoral dissertation, Owning My Masters: The Rhetorics of Rhymes & Revolutions, is the first rap album accepted to earn a Ph.D. in the U.S. His 2020 mixtape/essay, i used to love to dream, is the first rap album ever peer-reviewed for release by an academic publisher.