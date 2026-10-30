Halloween Passport Adventure - Oct. 31

Get into the Halloween spirit with the Halloween Passport Adventure at Legacy Pointe! Five local businesses, including SCHEELS, Legends Entertainment, Fairfield Inn & Suites, SpringHill Suites and Engrained Brewing Company, are teaming up for an afternoon of family-friendly fun, treats, activities, and giveaways. Pick up a free Halloween passport at any participating location, then visit all five stops to collect stamps along the way. Turn in your completed passport for a chance to win prizes. Costumes are encouraged for kids and adults! You can head over to Legends Entertainment at 6 p.m. for a movie night featuring Hocus Pocus.