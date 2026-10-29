Celebrate Halloween during Halloween at the Market! Costumes are encouraged with costume contests for kids and families featuring prizes from Kidzeum. There will be three different costume contests with categories at different times including kids at 10 a.m., families and groups at 10:20 a.m., and pets at 10:40 a.m. The sign-up for each category takes place at 9:45 a.m. Family-friendly activities will take place in the Kidzeum courtyard. From 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. visitors can also enjoy special character appearances from some of your favorite characters including Spider-Girl and Rumi.