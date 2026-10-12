Girls on the Run Fall 5K Presented by Memorial Health - Nov. 14
Girls on the Run Fall 5K Presented by Memorial Health - Nov. 14
Join us as we celebrate the powerful starts that spark life-changing journeys. Register for the Girls on the
Run 5K Presented by Memorial Health and get ready to Celebrate Your Start alongside 300 girls in our
community! This celebratory, non-competitive event is the culminating experience of our 10-week program.
9:00 AM - Activities | 10:00 AM - 5K Begins
On this special morning, you'll be surrounded by girls who've discovered how to take brave steps, set goals, and believe in themselves. Whether you walk, skip, or roll, we want you to be part of the excitement, joy, and confidence-building!
Lincoln Land Community College
Early Pricing (before 10/22) - Adults: $30 and Children ages 3-12: $20
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Girls On The Run of Central Illinois
217-726-9808
bethany@gotrcentralillinois.org
Lincoln Land Community College
5250 Shepherd RoadSpringfield, Illinois 62794