Girls on the Run Fall 5K Presented by Memorial Health - Nov. 14

Join us as we celebrate the powerful starts that spark life-changing journeys. Register for the Girls on the

Run 5K Presented by Memorial Health and get ready to Celebrate Your Start alongside 300 girls in our

community! This celebratory, non-competitive event is the culminating experience of our 10-week program.

9:00 AM - Activities | 10:00 AM - 5K Begins

On this special morning, you'll be surrounded by girls who've discovered how to take brave steps, set goals, and believe in themselves. Whether you walk, skip, or roll, we want you to be part of the excitement, joy, and confidence-building!