Free Meal and Fresh Produce - May 30
Free Meal and Fresh Produce - May 30
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL will be providing a free meal and fresh produce for anyone who wants it. Bring reusable containers or grocery bags with you to help reduce plastic waste if you have them, but it is not required. Free plants, clothes, and harm reduction supplies will also be available. All are welcome.
Capitol & 7th Bus Stop, Southwest Corner
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
Capitol & 7th Bus Stop, Southwest Corner
699 E. Capitol AveSpringfield , Illinois 62701