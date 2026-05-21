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Community Voices is seeking a co-host/editor to join Jeff Williams and Randy Eccles in getting to know our neighbors and more. Apply by May 25, 5 p.m.

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Free Meal and Fresh Produce - May 30

Free Meal and Fresh Produce - May 30

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL will be providing a free meal and fresh produce for anyone who wants it. Bring reusable containers or grocery bags with you to help reduce plastic waste if you have them, but it is not required. Free plants, clothes, and harm reduction supplies will also be available. All are welcome.

Capitol & 7th Bus Stop, Southwest Corner
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
linktr.ee/foodnotbombs.spi
Capitol & 7th Bus Stop, Southwest Corner
699 E. Capitol Ave
Springfield , Illinois 62701