Free-ish: Juneteenth and the Long Legacy of 1619—a conversation with Nikole Hannah-Jones - June 15

Join us on Monday, June 15, for a thought-provoking conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and creator of The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones, as she explores Juneteenth and the enduring legacy of slavery in America.

This special event will challenge commonly held conceptions about American freedom and examine the ongoing struggle for racial justice and equity.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from one of the leading voices in American journalism as we confront the past and imagine a more just future.

This year’s Juneteenth keynote address will take place in the Union Theater at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. A book signing with Nikole Hannah-Jones will follow.

The program is free to attend but advance registration is required.

A meet and greet with Nikole Hannah-Jones will follow the discussion, and you’ll have an opportunity to purchase the book and have it signed by the author. You may also purchase a book in advance of the program when you register online, and it will be held for you.

A conversation with Nikole Hannah-Jones is presented to the community as a collaboration between Juneteenth Inc., UIS Center for Lincoln Studies, the UIS Institute for Race, Gender, Sexuality, & Social Justice, and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.