for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf - June 12 - 14 & 19 - 21
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf - June 12 - 14 & 19 - 21
This groundbreaking "choreopoem" is a spellbinding collection of vivid prose and free verse narratives about and performed by Black women. Capturing the brutal, tender and dramatic lives of contemporary Black women, for colored girls...offers a transformative, riveting evening of provocative dance, music and poetry.
Hoogland Center for the Arts Peggy Ryder Theatre
$23
Every week through Jun 21, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Supported By
Springfield Theatre Centre
217-523-2787
SpringfieldTheatreCentre@gmail.com
Hoogland Center for the Arts Peggy Ryder Theatre