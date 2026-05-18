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for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf - June 12 - 14 & 19 - 21

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf - June 12 - 14 & 19 - 21

This groundbreaking "choreopoem" is a spellbinding collection of vivid prose and free verse narratives about and performed by Black women. Capturing the brutal, tender and dramatic lives of contemporary Black women, for colored girls...offers a transformative, riveting evening of provocative dance, music and poetry.

Hoogland Center for the Arts Peggy Ryder Theatre
$23
Every week through Jun 21, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Springfield Theatre Centre
217-523-2787
SpringfieldTheatreCentre@gmail.com
http://springfieldtheatrecentre.com
Hoogland Center for the Arts Peggy Ryder Theatre