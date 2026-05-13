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Food Not Bombs Potluck Meeting - May 26

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Food Not Bombs Potluck Meeting - May 26

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL is holding a potluck meeting to discuss and plan upcoming community events while sharing a meal. Food Not Bombs rescues edible food that would otherwise be discarded and shares it freely with the community to address food insecurity, and to protest systems that prioritize wars, militarism, and food waste over the well-being of the people. Bringing a dish is not required for attendance, but it is requested that the food be vegan-friendly. This meeting is rescheduled for Tuesday due to the Monday holiday. Virtual meeting option available; please e-mail for more information.

First Church of the Brethren
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026

Event Supported By

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
linktr.ee/foodnotbombs.spi
First Church of the Brethren
2115 Yale Boulevard
Springfield, Illinois 62703
217 523-5212