FNB Karaoke Night - June 24
FNB Karaoke Night - June 24
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL is hosting a karaoke night at Dumb Records. Donate what you can for entry, $5 suggested. We want to accommodate those who can't donate. Funds go toward Food Not Bombs activities, providing free food and mutual aid for the community. Light refreshments served.
Dumb Records
$5 suggested donation
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
Dumb Records
418 E Monroe StSpringfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 691-8991
dumbrecs@gmail.com