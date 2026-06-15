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FNB Karaoke Night - June 24

FNB Karaoke Night - June 24

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL is hosting a karaoke night at Dumb Records. Donate what you can for entry, $5 suggested. We want to accommodate those who can't donate. Funds go toward Food Not Bombs activities, providing free food and mutual aid for the community. Light refreshments served.

Dumb Records
$5 suggested donation
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
linktr.ee/foodnotbombs.spi
Dumb Records
418 E Monroe St
Springfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 691-8991
dumbrecs@gmail.com
dumbrecs.com