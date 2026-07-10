Fall Grief/Share Session - Sept. 1 through Nov. 24

GRIEFSHARE grief recovery and support group will meet at the Parish Hall at Trinity Lutheran School, 515 S. MacArthur Blvd., Springfield. The fall session will begin on Tuesday, September 1, 2026 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm and meets weekly for 13 weeks. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics including "Is This Normal?," "The Challenges of Grief," "Grief and Your Relationships," "Why," and "Guilt and Anger." Thanks to a grant from Thrivent Financial, the workbook fees for this session will be waived.

This event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required to ensure there are enough materials for everyone.

For more information or to pre-register, please call 217.899.9418 or register at trinitygriefshare@yahoo.com.

