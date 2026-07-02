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Downtown Prom - July 17

Downtown Prom - July 17

Held Friday, July 17, Downtown Prom welcomes patrons to dress up, dine out and celebrate at a variety of participating downtown businesses.

Participating downtown bars will host prom night events complete with music and decorations on July 17, and guests are encouraged to move about downtown, utilize photo spots and explore throughout the evening.

Check Downtown Springfield Inc's social media pages for a list of participating businesses.

Various Locations
Free
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Various Locations