Democracy Rising Rally - Aug. 15

This “Democracy Rising” rally is intended to encourage community solidarity while promoting and protecting the principles upon which our country was founded, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We insist our civil rights and institutions be preserved. We believe every person should be given due process under the law. We demand that our elections are fair and free of external influence or interference. These principles are now under attack and we are congregating to say Enough is Enough! - with songs, chants, speakers and group activities. And we'll poke a little fun at the current administration along the way. We'll be treated to music by Albert Capati, Debbie Ross and Mark Gifford. We'll leave with new resolve and suggested Actions to make a difference. This will take place at the Old State Capitol - the setting where Abraham Lincoln told us "a house divided against itself cannot stand" and where Barak Obama announced his candidacy for president. The will also be an opportunity to learn about local advocacy organizations and participate in an on-line mutual aid drive.