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Crew for Kids | Fundraiser benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters - July 18

Crew for Kids | Fundraiser benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters - July 18

On Saturday, July 18, visit any Crew Carwash location, and Crew will donate 50% of all Ultimate 360° and Ultimate Wash purchases to Big Brothers Big Sisters!

We’ll also give a portion of ALL Ultimate and Ultimate 360° Unlimited Club member washes and 100% of all on-site donations to this fantastic cause.

Crew Carwash
$24 Ultimate Wash or $29 Ultimate 360
07:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Crew Carwash
2029 N Prospect Ave
Champaign, Illinois 61822
217-303-5779
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