Craft League of CU Annual Art Fair - Nov 7 - 8

CLCU Annual Art Fair

November 7 and 8, 2026

10:00 to 4:00 both days

Savoy Recreation Center

402 W. Graham Dr, Savoy, IL

Admission and parking are free.

This year’s fair expands into a second room to include even more art, with 50 artists featuring local and regional talent working in basketry, ceramics, fiber arts, glass, gourds, jewelry, mixed media, mosaics, painting and drawing, photography, printmaking, and wood. Come early for holiday shopping , discover unique handmade works, and don’t forget to treat yourself!