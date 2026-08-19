Craft League of CU Annual Art Fair - Nov 7 - 8
Craft League of CU Annual Art Fair - Nov 7 - 8
CLCU Annual Art Fair
November 7 and 8, 2026
10:00 to 4:00 both days
Savoy Recreation Center
402 W. Graham Dr, Savoy, IL
Admission and parking are free.
This year’s fair expands into a second room to include even more art, with 50 artists featuring local and regional talent working in basketry, ceramics, fiber arts, glass, gourds, jewelry, mixed media, mosaics, painting and drawing, photography, printmaking, and wood. Come early for holiday shopping , discover unique handmade works, and don’t forget to treat yourself!
Savoy Recreation Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
Craft League of Champaign Urbana
craftleaguecu@gmail.com
Savoy Recreation Center
402 W Graham DriveSavoy, Illinois 61874
(217) 359-3550