Civil Civics: Patriot Games - July 14
Civil Civics: Patriot Games - July 14
Bring your family and have a feud as we play some "Patriot Games". Our spin on the popular game will be all about America, as we celebrate our big 250th anniversary. (Sorry, no cage matches.)
Expect questions about anything from presidents and their families and our Founding Documents to American history and geography to crazy facts about this country of ours.
Party hats and flags welcome! America 250
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
Free
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
326 S 7th StreetSpringfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com