Civil Civics 2026 Film Series: Native Resistance, 1860s and 1960s Editions - Nov. 10

This week, in honor of Thanksgiving, we're taking a look at things from a Native American point of view.

We'll be watching and discussing episode 13, "Native Resistance in the West, 1850s-1870s", and episode 23, "Native Radicalism and Reform, 1969-1978", from the Great Courses series "Native Peoples of North America"

Here again, everything old is new again. The struggles between the indigenous peoples of North America and those seeking to conquer it have been continuous since the 17th century. The question of who gets to own what remains unanswered.

The decades covered in this week's films were periods of particularly fierce resistance. What was won, and what was lost?