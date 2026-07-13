Citizens Club Policy Forum - SNAP: The Impact on Our Neighbors - July 24

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) plays a critical role in supporting households, but it works best alongside a strong network of community partners, including food banks, pantries, faith-based organizations, and government agencies. With high food prices across the country, food banks and their partners are faced with unprecedented demand for food assistance. The Citizens Club invites you to hear a panel discussion that brings together perspectives from each of these sectors to discuss how SNAP impacts our communities, the role each organization plays in supporting neighbors, and how collaboration can strengthen food assistance. Panel members include: Pam Molitoris, Executive Director, Central Illinois Food Bank; Dr. Jessie Herring, Senior Pastor and co-founder of Table of Life Ministries; Sharon Brown, Executive Director, Kumler Outreach Ministries; and, Nicole Moore, Illinois Department of Agriculture.

