Citizen Club Policy Forum: & Illinois Elections - Myth and Reality - How Open, Honest, Secure, and Accurate are Illinois Elections - Sept. 25

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, a battle has been raging at the national and state levels about maintaining election integrity and security while encouraging full participation in elections. Please join us at the Springfield Citizens Club for a policy forum, “Illinois Elections: Myth and Reality”, which will address these concerns. Panelists Don Gray, Sangamon County Clerk, and Matt Dietrich, Spokesperson for the Illinois State Board of Elections, will answer questions such as "Are people registered to vote in Illinois who are not legally qualified?” Kent Redfield will moderate. Free coffee and networking at 7:30 a.m. Program from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

