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Citizen City Learning Series: Community Helpers - Nov. 21

Citizen City Learning Series: Community Helpers - Nov. 21

Community Helpers are highlighted in this educational session. Kids will explore different jobs through hands-on games like guessing mystery items, matching, creating future career portraits and playing lively guessing games. It's a playful way to learn about the people who help in our community every day.

Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 10:00-11:30 a.m. or 1:00-2:30 p.m. in the ALPLM Library Classroom. This is a free event, but advance registration is required.

Attend 5 of the 6 Programs to Earn:
A Citizen City Founding Citizen Certificate
An invitation for you and your family to an exclusive Founding Citizens Preview Celebration, where you'll be among the first to experience the new Citizen City exhibit before it opens to the public.
At your first program, you'll receive your Citizen City Stamp Card. Bring it to each session to collect a stamp as you build your citizenship skills and work toward becoming one of Citizen City's very first Founding Citizens.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library
10:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM)
217-558-8844
Susan.R.Dunne@illinois.gov
https://presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/events/
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library
112 N 6th St
Springfield, Illinois 62701
217-558-8915
Susan.R.Dunne@illinois.gov
http://www.presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/events