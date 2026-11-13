Citizen City Learning Series: Community Helpers - Nov. 21

Community Helpers are highlighted in this educational session. Kids will explore different jobs through hands-on games like guessing mystery items, matching, creating future career portraits and playing lively guessing games. It's a playful way to learn about the people who help in our community every day.

Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 10:00-11:30 a.m. or 1:00-2:30 p.m. in the ALPLM Library Classroom. This is a free event, but advance registration is required.

Attend 5 of the 6 Programs to Earn:

A Citizen City Founding Citizen Certificate

An invitation for you and your family to an exclusive Founding Citizens Preview Celebration, where you'll be among the first to experience the new Citizen City exhibit before it opens to the public.

At your first program, you'll receive your Citizen City Stamp Card. Bring it to each session to collect a stamp as you build your citizenship skills and work toward becoming one of Citizen City's very first Founding Citizens.