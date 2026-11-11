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Bloomington Show Me Reptile Show — November 4, 2028

Sunset at Southwind Park

Bloomington Show Me Reptile Show — November 4, 2028

Open to the public November 4, 2028 at Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington, IL 61705. Meet breeders and explore reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, exotic pets and husbandry supplies. Animals and supplies available for purchase. General admission10 AM–3:30 PM; VIP early entry9 AM. All times Central. Leave visitor pets at home. Official tickets/current details: https://showmereptileshow.com/bloomington-illinois-reptile-show

Interstate Center
$15 general; $20 VIP at the door
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 4 Nov 2028
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Show Me Reptile Show
resources@showmereptileshows.com
https://showmereptileshow.com
Interstate Center
1106 Interstate Dr
Bloomington, Illinois 61705