Bloomington Show Me Reptile Show — January 29, 2028
Bloomington Show Me Reptile Show — January 29, 2028
Open to the public January 29, 2028 at Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington, IL 61705. Meet breeders and explore reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, exotic pets and husbandry supplies. Animals and supplies available for purchase. General admission 10 AM–3:30 PM; VIP early entry 9 AM. All times Central. Leave visitor pets at home. Official tickets/current details: https://showmereptileshow.com/bloomington-illinois-reptile-show
Interstate Center
$15 general; $20 VIP at the door
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 29 Jan 2028
Event Supported By
Show Me Reptile Show
resources@showmereptileshows.com
Interstate Center
1106 Interstate DrBloomington, Illinois 61705