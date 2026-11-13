Bloomington Show Me Reptile Show — January 29, 2028

Open to the public January 29, 2028 at Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington, IL 61705. Meet breeders and explore reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, exotic pets and husbandry supplies. Animals and supplies available for purchase. General admission 10 AM–3:30 PM; VIP early entry 9 AM. All times Central. Leave visitor pets at home. Official tickets/current details: https://showmereptileshow.com/bloomington-illinois-reptile-show