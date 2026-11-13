Bloomington Show Me Reptile Show — August 5, 2028

Open to the public August 5, 2028 at Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington, IL 61705. Meet breeders and explore reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, exotic pets and husbandry supplies. Animals and supplies available for purchase. General admission10 AM–3:30 PM; VIP early entry9 AM. All times Central. Leave visitor pets at home. Official tickets/current details: https://showmereptileshow.com/bloomington-illinois-reptile-show