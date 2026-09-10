America 250 Movie Series: On the Basis of Sex - Sept. 25

Lights! Camera! Action! American cinema has been chronicling the American Story since the early days of silent, black and white films. As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum invites you to a series of movies that tell the stories of key events and the people who have shaped our nation.

The America 250 Movies Series continues with On the Basis of Sex, a 2018 American biographical legal drama based on the life and early cases of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As a young wife, mother and lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg battles the U.S. Supreme Court for gender equality and women's rights. She works with the American Civil Liberties Union to argue cases on behalf of both men and women, demonstrating that discrimination "on the basis of sex" is unconstitutional. Her trailblazing work paved the way for her to become the second woman to serve as an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

Join us for On the Basis of Sex on Friday, September 25, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in the ALPLM Union Theater. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. This screening is free but advance registration is required.

On the Basis of Sex is rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive content.