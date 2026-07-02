America 250 Movie Series: Hamilton - July 17

Lights! Camera! Action! American cinema has been chronicling the American Story since the early days of silent, black and white films. As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum invites you to a series of movies that tell the stories of key events and the people who have shaped our nation.

The America 250 Movies Series continues with Hamilton, the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. This filmed version of the original Broadway smash hit is the story of America then, told by America now. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the music, lyrics, and book, stars as Alexander Hamilton along with the musical's original Broadway cast, including Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, and Cairo, Illinois’ very own Christopher Jackson, who portrays General George Washington.

Join us for Hamilton on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in the ALPLM Union Theater. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. This screening of Hamilton is free but advanced registration is required.

Hamilton is rated PG-13 for language and some suggestive material.