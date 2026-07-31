7th Annual College Transition Conference for Academic, Campus, & Life Success - Aug. 8

Preparing for college doesn't end with the acceptance letter and continues to move-in day and beyond.

Join the free 7th Annual College Transition Conference for Academic, Campus, and Life Success, a national virtual event for 2026 high school graduates, rising seniors, parents, grandparents, mentors, educators, and other supportive adults.

Expert presenters cover academics, financial planning, campus safety, mental well-being, career readiness, and student support, delivering practical guidance families can use before move-in day and throughout the first year of college.

Unlike student-only events, this conference brings students and their entire support team together to ask questions, compare notes, and build a shared plan for success. Attendees leave with trusted resources, meaningful connections, and clear action steps that apply to four-year universities, community colleges, trade programs, and every path beyond high school.

Whether your student is headed in-state or across the country, this free event will help the whole family walk into the transition prepared, connected, and confident about what comes next.

Open to families nationwide. Register today and share this opportunity with someone preparing for their next chapter.

Saturday, August 8, 2026, 11 am CST | Virtual | Free & VIP Tickets | Register at tinyurl.com/CTConf2026