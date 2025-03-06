Spin the wheel for comedy! Capital City Improv presents 'Improv Roulette'

Capital City Improv will present "Improv Roulette" on March 22 at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. Directors of the show Dave Kimsey and Lacy Oakley spoke to Community Voices about what the audience can expect at the improvised show. They also shared how public workshops introduced them to the comedy troupe and how improv has helped them in other areas of their lives.

For ticket information visit: https://www.hcfta.org/tickets