Spin the wheel for comedy! Capital City Improv presents 'Improv Roulette'

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published March 6, 2025 at 4:51 PM CST
Capital City Improv members stand on stage in an improvised scene.
Capital City Improv
Capital City Improv members perform at the Hoogland Center for the Arts.

Capital City Improv will present "Improv Roulette" on March 22 at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. Directors of the show Dave Kimsey and Lacy Oakley spoke to Community Voices about what the audience can expect at the improvised show. They also shared how public workshops introduced them to the comedy troupe and how improv has helped them in other areas of their lives.

For ticket information visit: https://www.hcfta.org/tickets
