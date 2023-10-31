Local activists come together to participate in 'ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence'

“ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence” is a nationwide effort to bring awareness to the issue of gun violence through theater. The event takes places on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the UIS Studio Theatre. Springfield Moms Demand Action founder Tara McClellan McAndrew and UIS Students Demand Action founder Jessica Green spoke to Community Voices about the issue of gun violence and what to expect at the Nov. 6 event.

For ticket information: https://uispac.com/enough-plays-to-end-gun-violence/