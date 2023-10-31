© 2023 NPR Illinois
Local activists come together to participate in 'ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence'

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published October 31, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT
Enough: Plays to end gun violence logo
UIS Performing Arts Center
"Enough! Plays to End Gun Violence" takes place nationwide on Monday Nov. 6.

“ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violenceis a nationwide effort to bring awareness to the issue of gun violence through theater. The event takes places on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the UIS Studio Theatre. Springfield Moms Demand Action founder Tara McClellan McAndrew and UIS Students Demand Action founder Jessica Green spoke to Community Voices about the issue of gun violence and what to expect at the Nov. 6 event.

For ticket information: https://uispac.com/enough-plays-to-end-gun-violence/
Arts & Life performing artsgun violence
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
