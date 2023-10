“A Man of No Importance” will make its regional premiere on Nov. 3-5 and 10-12. The show takes place in 1960s Ireland and follows the story of Alfie, who struggles to come to terms with who he is. Director Laurie Barnes and Assistant Director Betsy O’Brien spoke to Community Voices about the show, its Irish music, and the feeling of community in the performing arts.

