Bill Baker explains chainsaw artistry and the funny story behind his appearance on 'Somebody Somewhere'

Bill Baker is a talented chainsaw artist and the owner of Top Notch Chainsaw Carving. He also makes an appearance on the HBO Max series “Somebody Somewhere” as the “genius chainsaw artist.” An Illinois resident with carvings across the state, Bill Baker spoke to Community Voices about his interest in chainsaw carvings, safety practices and, of course, the hilarious behind-the-scenes story of his TV appearance.

For more information about Bill Baker visit: https://www.topnotchcarving.com/