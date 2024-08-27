From transforming scrap metal into art to maintaining boilers at Sacred Heart Convent, Matt Pryer brings passion and creativity to his work
Matt Pryer is a maintenance engineer at Sacred Heart Convent and a local metal artist. He spoke to Community Voices about how he got into metal art, his most recent metal art projects, and the passion he has for his work at Sacred Heart Convent. Matt also talks about an upcoming craft show happening in late September in collaboration with Springfield Carriage House.