© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our main tower STL (studio transmitter link) suffered a lightning strike in the storm AUG 15. We have a temporary fix, and are working to repair the damaged equipment or replace it.

You can also listen at nprillinois.org (click the play arrow).

From transforming scrap metal into art to maintaining boilers at Sacred Heart Convent, Matt Pryer brings passion and creativity to his work

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published August 27, 2024 at 11:23 AM CDT
Matt Pryer poses with some of his artwork.
Photo courtesy of Matt Pryer.
Matt Pryer.

Matt Pryer is a maintenance engineer at Sacred Heart Convent and a local metal artist. He spoke to Community Voices about how he got into metal art, his most recent metal art projects, and the passion he has for his work at Sacred Heart Convent. Matt also talks about an upcoming craft show happening in late September in collaboration with Springfield Carriage House.
Tags
Arts & Life artist
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories