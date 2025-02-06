Bradley Swanson reflects on 50 years of NPR Illinois

Bradley Swanson started at NPR Illinois in 1977 as Operations Director. He became General Manager of the station in 1999 and retired in 2004. He spoke to Community Voices about his first impressions of public radio, the story behind the station's changing call letters, and advancements in technology and fundraising. Brad also talks about the importance of public radio.

