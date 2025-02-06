© 2025 NPR Illinois
Bradley Swanson reflects on 50 years of NPR Illinois

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published February 6, 2025 at 2:05 PM CST
Brad Swanson
State Journal-Register
Bradley Swanson retired from WUIS in 2004.

Bradley Swanson started at NPR Illinois in 1977 as Operations Director. He became General Manager of the station in 1999 and retired in 2004. He spoke to Community Voices about his first impressions of public radio, the story behind the station's changing call letters, and advancements in technology and fundraising. Brad also talks about the importance of public radio.

Listen to people share reflections and memories of the past 50 years of NPR Illinois all year long on Community Voices.
Arts & Life NPR Illinois 50th Anniversary
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
