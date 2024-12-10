Mindful movement and meditation, how yoga practices help students with classroom achievement
Yoga in the classroom could become a weekly occurrence for Illinois students as Senate Bill 2872 goes into effect on January 1, 2025. The bill provides instruction on relaxation activities which will be incorporated weekly for 20 minutes in Illinois schools. Dr. Jennifer Martin and Dr. Alex Wolfe spoke to Community Voices about the bill, how teachers can incorporate relaxation practices in the classroom and the physiology behind exercise and meditation that lead to increased academic achievement.