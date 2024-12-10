© 2024 NPR Illinois
Mindful movement and meditation, how yoga practices help students with classroom achievement

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published December 10, 2024 at 2:47 PM CST
Two students practice a yoga pose in school.
Dr. Jennifer Martin
Yoga is one of the activities that can be incorporated in the classroom to improve relaxation.

Yoga in the classroom could become a weekly occurrence for Illinois students as Senate Bill 2872 goes into effect on January 1, 2025. The bill provides instruction on relaxation activities which will be incorporated weekly for 20 minutes in Illinois schools. Dr. Jennifer Martin and Dr. Alex Wolfe spoke to Community Voices about the bill, how teachers can incorporate relaxation practices in the classroom and the physiology behind exercise and meditation that lead to increased academic achievement.
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
