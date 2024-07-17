‘Metamorphosis’ exhibit featuring work by Daniel Lai coming to Perspectives Art Gallery
Daniel Lai is an artist who creates artwork from discarded books, broken glass, sculptures and more.
Photos courtesy of Daniel Lai
The Perspectives Art Gallery in Petersburg, Ill. will feature an exhibit titled “Metamorphosis” from July 27 to Aug. 17, featuring the work of artist Daniel Lai. Lai spoke to Community Voices about what inspires him and how he repurposes discarded or damage items into thought provoking art.
For more information about the exhibit visit: https://perspectivesartgallery.com/events/