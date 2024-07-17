© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
‘Metamorphosis’ exhibit featuring work by Daniel Lai coming to Perspectives Art Gallery

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published July 17, 2024 at 12:50 PM CDT
Daniel Lai is an artist who creates artwork from discarded books, broken glass, sculptures and more.
Daniel Lai 4.jpg
Photos courtesy of Daniel Lai
Photos courtesy of Daniel Lai
Daniel Lai is an artist who creates artwork from discarded books, broken glass, sculptures and more.
Daniel Lai2.jpg
Photos courtesy of Daniel Lai
Photos courtesy of Daniel Lai
Daniel Lai is an artist who creates artwork from discarded books, broken glass, sculptures and more.
Daniel Lai.jpg
Photos courtesy of Daniel Lai
Photos courtesy of Daniel Lai
Daniel Lai is an artist who creates artwork from discarded books, broken glass, sculptures and more.
Daniel Lai 3.jpg
Photos courtesy of Daniel Lai
Photos courtesy of Daniel Lai

The Perspectives Art Gallery in Petersburg, Ill. will feature an exhibit titled “Metamorphosis” from July 27 to Aug. 17, featuring the work of artist Daniel Lai. Lai spoke to Community Voices about what inspires him and how he repurposes discarded or damage items into thought provoking art.

For more information about the exhibit visit: https://perspectivesartgallery.com/events/
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
