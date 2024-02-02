Stephanie Myers and Natalie Keller, two artists with works in the current Perspectives Art Gallery show

Stephanie Myers and Natalie Keller are two artists whose art is featured in the “Local Perspectives Show,” at the Perspectives Art Gallery in Petersburg, Ill. The art show runs Jan. 27 through Feb. 16. Myers and Keller spoke to Community Voices about what inspires their work. Myers explained how she likes to use vibrant colors, and Keller explained how she utilizes old drum heads from the Blue Man Group to create some of her pieces.

To see works by Natalie Keller visit nkellerart on Instagram.

To see works by Stephanie Myers visit: facebook.com/stephaniemyersart