© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stephanie Myers and Natalie Keller, two artists with works in the current Perspectives Art Gallery show

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published February 2, 2024 at 11:25 AM CST
A picture of the Perspectives Art Gallery, an image of the Iris Stephanie Myers painted, and the image of the girl Natalie Keller painted.
Photos courtesy of Perspectives Art Gallery
“Local Perspectives Show,” runs at the Perspectives Art Gallery in Petersburg, Ill. Jan. 27-Feb. 16.

Stephanie Myers and Natalie Keller are two artists whose art is featured in the “Local Perspectives Show,” at the Perspectives Art Gallery in Petersburg, Ill. The art show runs Jan. 27 through Feb. 16. Myers and Keller spoke to Community Voices about what inspires their work. Myers explained how she likes to use vibrant colors, and Keller explained how she utilizes old drum heads from the Blue Man Group to create some of her pieces.

To see works by Natalie Keller visit nkellerart on Instagram.

To see works by Stephanie Myers visit: facebook.com/stephaniemyersart
Tags
Arts & Life art exhibit
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories