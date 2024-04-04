Capital Area Concert Band celebrates 50 years

The Capital Area Concert band is an all-volunteer organization that provides opportunities for life-long band musicians to perform long after they've graduated from high school. The organization is celebrating 50 years and has several upcoming concerts. Band members Jan Zepp and Tom King spoke to Community Voices about the history of the organization, the music performed over the years and how others can participate in the band, too.

With the exception of the April 27 concert, performances are free and open to the public. Upcoming concerts include: