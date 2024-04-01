The Smashing Pumpkins to play the Illinois State Fair grandstand

Alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins will perform this summer at the Illinois State Fair.

The influential band formed in Chicago in 1988. Since then, the group has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and garnered two GRAMMY® Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award.

Their catalog includes seminal offerings such as the platinum Gish [1991], the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream [1993], the diamond-certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness [1995], the platinum Adore [1998], and the gold Machina/The Machines of God [2000].

“The Smashing Pumpkins defined a new sound in the 90s and have continued to evolve through the years,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “This show is sure to draw an eclectic and enthusiastic crowd, and we are excited to bring The Smashing Pumpkins back home to Illinois.”

Rolling Stone cited both Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness among its “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.”

The band released its eleventh full-length double album CYR [2020] and more recently ATUM [2023], the sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God.

Opening act PVRIS (pronounced Paris), has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, brings artistry and storytelling to their genre-defying music with hits like, “Animal” and “Anywhere But Here.”

Tickets for this event, featuring The Smashing Pumpkins, will be on sale Friday, April 5th at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $55 / Tier 2 - $60 / Tier 1 - $70 / SRO Track - $70 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $125

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Tickets for all other announced shows are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Flexible online payment options may be available to qualified buyers through Klarna, a company that partners with Ticketmaster. To learn more about Klarna, visit klarna.com.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair runs from August 8-18.