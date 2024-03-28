UIS faculty members Jason Piscia and Ann Strahle look to inspire young journalists at the Journalism and Podcast Camp
Interim Associate Dean for the College of Public Affairs and Education Ann Strahle and Director of the Public Affairs Reporting Program Jason Piscia sat down with Co-host Bea Bonner to discuss the UIS Journalism and Podcasting Camp. They discuss this rare opportunity that provides aspiring young journalists to learn more about the industry and how to guard themselves against misinformation.