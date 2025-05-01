Siblings in the news business, meet Kathy and Bob Best

Kathy and Bob Best are siblings who grew up in the newspaper business. Their parents owned a local paper in Sullivan, Ill., and although they have taken divergent paths, they both continue to play a role in sharing news. Kathy is the director of the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland Philip Merrill College of Journalism, and Bob is a photographer and the pressroom manager at Paddock Publications in Central Illinois. They spoke to Community Voices about their family’s history, their careers and the state of journalism.