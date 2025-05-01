© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Public Media Giving Days - May 1 & 2 - DOUBLE YOUR DONATION with a MATCH from Linda Castleman & Mike Zia!

Siblings in the news business, meet Kathy and Bob Best

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published May 1, 2025 at 12:20 PM CDT
Bob and Kathy Best
Courtesy of Bob Best
Bob Best and Kathy Best

Kathy and Bob Best are siblings who grew up in the newspaper business. Their parents owned a local paper in Sullivan, Ill., and although they have taken divergent paths, they both continue to play a role in sharing news. Kathy is the director of the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland Philip Merrill College of Journalism, and Bob is a photographer and the pressroom manager at Paddock Publications in Central Illinois. They spoke to Community Voices about their family’s history, their careers and the state of journalism.
Tags
Arts & Life journalism
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories