Why is Trump in the political position he's in now?

On Friday’s politics roundtable, Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd ask political journalists Francesca Chambers and Eric Cortellessa why President Trump has found himself on defense, campaigning in red states with one month to go before elections.

Cortellessa sat down with Trump this week, and Chambers interviewed the possible future house speaker, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

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