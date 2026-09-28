Front Row Classics celebrates the 60th anniversary of The Monkees with author Mark Bego

Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome author Mark Bego. Mark has updated Mickey Dolenz's memoir just in time for the 60th anniversary of The Monkees. This honest and funny look back recounts Mickey's memories of the highs and lows of the crazy adventures of The Monkees. Brandon and Mark chat about their impact on pop culture and what made the show such an instant hit. The two also chat about Mark's history in show business and the many legendary personalities he has encountered.

"I'm a Believer: My Life of Monkees, Music, and Madness" by Mickey Dolenz and Mark Bego is available from Lyons Press wherever books are sold.

Mark Bego is a New York Times best-selling author of sixty-two books on rock ‘n’ roll, country music, and show business. Heralded in Publishers Weekly as “The Prince of Pop Music Bios,” his biographies have covered Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and Billy Joel, with 11 million copies of his books in print. Bego lives in Tucson, Arizona.