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Front Row Network

Front Row Classics discusses 1962's Seven Days in May

By Brandon Davis
Published September 25, 2026 at 11:58 AM CDT

Front Row Classics is taking a look at one of the most taut political thrillers of the 1960s. Brandon welcomes ,film historian, Paul T. Klein to discuss 1962's Seven Days in May. The film captures the paranoia and claustrophobia of the Cold War era in a way that still captivates. Brandon and Paul break down the direction by John Frankenheimer, script by Rod Serling and performances of the legendary ensemble cast.

You can find more information about Paul at https://www.ptklein.com/

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Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
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